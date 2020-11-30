Zabarmari: Why Nigeria’s Service Chiefs must be replaced urgently

When we speak of the heightened level of insecurity in Nigeria, it is at the risk of sounding like a broken record. Sadly, this is the reality in the country today. Insecurity is at its peak, and that is why citizens are demanding that the Buhari Administration replaces the Service Chiefs who have failed time and again in their duty to protect the lives of the citizens.

The recent barbaric killings of farmers going about their business is a reminder that the dignity of human life has lost its value under the current administration.

On Saturday, not less than 43 rice farmers were reportedly attacked and killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Zabarmari, a community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State. The farmers were said to have been harvesting their crops when the sad incident occurred. A top United Nations (UN) official, however, disclosed that the number of fatalities was over a hundred.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his usual manner of responding to tragic news; condemned the killing of the farmers. But, in his capacity as president, Nigerians expect more from him.

What he has failed to realise is that Nigerians are angered and tired of this passive response to the rising rate of insecurity in the country. Today, it is farmers in Borno, who knows who will be next tomorrow? Too many lives have already been lost to the activities of bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in the past. Yet, nothing meaningful has been done to stop the killings.

For crying out loud, it is the life of citizens we are talking about that are being wasted daily with impunity – people who the president swore to protect when he took his oath of office. How well has he fared with this really? Does the Commander-in-Chief even consider the consequences of his inaction as regards issues of national security?

It is quite unfortunate that several families are thrown into a state of anguish every now and then as they mourn their loved ones. Why keep the nation bleeding when something can be done to protect the lives of the citizens? On the other hand, the possibility of a food crisis looms if farmers keep getting killed and are denied access to their farms by insurgents and bandits. Food security is obviously not important to the powers that be as well.

Enough of these killings already; Nigerians need a sense of safety in their own country. The need to provide security for farmers and every citizen in the country is a constitutional right and must be done urgently.

And, if under the president’s watch the service chiefs are failing in their responsibility to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, then he must replace them with competent hands because one more life of a Nigerian is too precious to be wasted.

Reactions:

The massacre of 43 Rice farmers in Borno by Boko Haram, Killings by Armed bandits and kidnapping: It is time to rejig the security System in our dear country. This must be declared an emergency.



Life is sacred!. Our hearts are bleeding from the frequent losses of lives . — Rukayya (@slim2fash) November 29, 2020

The killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno is totally desperate, unfortunate and void.

@northernbanditry. pic.twitter.com/DX9IF2KpNB — Yusuf Tijjani Ali (@YusufTijjaniAl5) November 29, 2020

43 citizens killed in Borno, 7 killed in Kaduna, 40 Muslim worshippers kidnapped in Zamfara, kidnappers overrun Abuja-Kaduna road, the economy is in recession, the national grid has collapsed… 😭😭😭 — Jaafar Jaafar (@JaafarSJaafar) November 29, 2020

During the raining season I told a farmer frnd i want to farm rice & he said the only place that can give a good yield & relatively safe in Borno is Zabarmari . Today we woke up to the news of 43 beheaded on rice farms in that same location . #ZabarmariMassacre — Yakaka Bukar Mandara (@YaxsyMand) November 28, 2020

Zabarmari rice is one of the best in the world b4 the insurgency that's where you will see oyimbo ppl buying rice in huge quantities next thing you know nan nan zabarmari is not secured. — Mustapha (@Musty_Alkali) November 29, 2020

Killing of 43 Rice Farmers in Borno State calls for National mourning. #EndInsecurityNow — Damilare Richard (@dam4richy) November 30, 2020

In the past one week, close to 100 people were murdered by criminal elements across Nigeria, yesterday being the deadliest, with a report of 43 farmers slaughtered in their rice farm, located in Borno.



Within the week, lots of other Nigerians were kidnapped for ransom. — Adesola Oluwaseun Adeleye (@adeseun4u2c) November 29, 2020