Bovi’s Naughty by Nature: A night of laughs, unparalleled music, and soul therapy

Given the Nigerian climate of inflation, insecurity, and political activity, it was no surprise to see a massive turnout at the Eko Hotel and Suites for Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma’s Naughty by Nature show.

Laughter is indeed medicine for the soul as Nigerians, both young and old, came out to forget about the lengthy issues that plague us as a nation and to just laugh, dance, drink and have a good time.

As is typical for shows like these, the evening began rather slowly for what was supposed to be a 7 pm show time. However, at about 8:30 pm, we all trooped into a stadium-like setting around an immaculately designed stage, with the comedian’s name in lights on the stage and in full view of all present.

The 42-year-old comedian pulled out all the stops as the night started with a hilarious baritone moderator welcoming the audience, humorously reminding everyone to watch out for their personal belongings and most importantly their relationships.

Bovi’s selection of opening acts was definitely worthy of note. One would have expected the well-acclaimed comedian to start off the show with many of the big names in the comedy industry but in an interesting turn of events, the audience was met with rising and upcoming names like Ebube, Mc Ukodo, Mr Paul, and Awilo.

A fan favorite from the itinerary of the night was the Kiss Cam. Many couples were rewarded with a sum of 100 dollars for simply sharing a kiss when the camera panned towards them. Although some were shy and hesitant, many played along giving the audience something to be excited about.

We were also treated to a range of musical performances from the likes of DJ Big N, Asake, Chike, and Loud Urban Choir, all building up to the big moment of the night.

Then cue Elena. We were all pleasantly surprised as the young, vivacious, vibrant, and funny daughter of the comedian came on stage dressed to the nines in neons, in a bid to introduce her father on stage. She started with a few jokes that left us all in awe of her confidence.

She proved to us that there was more than one star in that family.

She was the perfect introduction for the climax of the event as Bovi finally climbed the stage.

Bovi started his set with a disclaimer stating that all we were about to hear was going to be unfiltered and raw. According to the comedian, the world was getting too sensitive.

He remarked on several jokes he had put out in the past and how he was ‘dragged’ for them on social media. Some of these jokes featured hot topics like rape and the LGBTQ+ community. He did his best to explain with humor his controversial takes on these subjects. While many in the audience took it in good comedic sportsmanship, one still wonders if some subjects are indeed very sensitive and should not be made light of.

Nevertheless, what stood out most in the comedian’s performance was the intellectual range he possessed. His ability to crack a joke while still presenting facts about a subject matter showed mastery of his craft.

You’d have to wait to see what we mean as It would seem that Bovi might not be done yet. We suspect a comedy special might be coming soon.

Bovi stayed true to his word. The comedian produced a lot of laughs from the audience and it was clear from the faces of all who attended the show that they had a therapeutic experience.

Showing support for the comedian were popular faces like Basketmouth, Rita Dominic, Richard Mofe Damijo, Yaw, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Buchi, Wofaifada, Toke Makinwa, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi and Taymesan.