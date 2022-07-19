Peter Obi at 61: Atiku celebrates with his good friend

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in a Twitter post on Tuesday, congratulated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on his 61st birthday.

“On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality,” Atiku tweeted.

Obi was Atiku’s former running mate when he ran for president in the 2019 presidential elections under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku and Obi have maintained a friendly relationship despite being presidential candidates for different parties in the 2023 presidential elections.

Peter Obi was a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and served as Governor of Anambra State for two periods, from 2006 to 2014.

He left APGA and joined PDP in 2014.

Obi hoped to remain a member of the PDP and secure the party’s presidential ticket in the 2023 general election.

He, however, announced his resignation from the party days to the party primaries citing “recent developments,” and later joined the Labour Party.

The former Anambra State governor had attended Atiku’s declaration for the presidency a few months ago.

Asked why he was at the event, given he was eyeing the same position, Obi said, “This is a new politics. I play politics differently. For me, politics is not a war. It’s a relationship.

“Atiku is my leader, my boss, and a senior brother. If he invites me for anything, I will attend. Aspiring (for the presidency) does not say I should not keep my relationships very cordial.

“I’m aspiring. Remember, I always say it, Atiku is a unifier. He believes in Nigeria. He’s a good man. And anytime he invites me for anything, I will be there.”