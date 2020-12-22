Bridget Bema is a content machine we hope never stops

In the face of the emerging threat of a new wave of coronavirus, Nigerians have found solace in Bridget Bema once again. The 9-year old internet sensation reclaimed the top spot of Twitter trends following an interview with BBC Pidgin. The reason? Her response to a question asking her, “What will you want to become when you grow up?”

"I be good girl. I love God, sometimes mistakes just dey follow me"



Meet di 9 year-old "legendary" Kenyan Bridget Bema.#BridgetBema #bbcnewspidgin pic.twitter.com/GXuACvw5PE — BBC Pidgin (@bbcnewspidgin) December 21, 2020

Bridget’s dream career is to become a “pilot,” she said. In an interview that opened with the wunderkind saying, ”I am a good girl, I love God, sometimes mistake follow me.” It is the perfect setup for a meme, even without the natural meme-worthiness of Bridget in the mix.

Bridget Bema as a pilot



I love you and I love God but sometimes mistakes follow me. pic.twitter.com/cYVxh2M247 — Alexsneh💮 (@Bammyalexx) December 22, 2020

Twitter users took both statements and had a field day making jokes about a future in which Bridget has become a pilot and what it will mean to board a flight flown by someone who, “Mistake follow.”

Passengers: What's happening



Bridget Bema: I love God, sometimes mistakes just dey follow me😭 pic.twitter.com/MYkDg6x0BN — Lagos (@MusicalCritic) December 21, 2020

This is Bridget Bema your pilot speaking



Passengers:

😂 pic.twitter.com/BP1mDrppq7 — iyawo sangó🔥🔥 (@Hardejoke22) December 21, 2020

At 9, Bridget is only in Grade 3 – the equivalent of Primary 4 in Nigeria. The young internet sensation has a long way to go to attain her dream of becoming a pilot. On the other hand, she already has a blooming career in entertainment.

Bridget the character was created by her older brother, Kenyan comedian YY The Comedian. It is that character that we all first came to love from the viral video that brought her to our attention. YY played the school administrator that was aghast at Bridget’s many misdemeanours in the now-viral video.

She is one of the most recent entertainment exports from the east African country, as pointed out by Twitter user @Kimanzi_ in a tweet citing South Africa’s darling, Elsa Majimbo. Elsa, who has since received global recognition has been in the game for a while with a style all her own. The key to this success as Elsa mentioned in a recent Forbes interview is, “Patience, hard work, and being consistent and believing in yourself.”

Kenya is now an export for entertainers, Elsa to South Africa and Bridget Bema to West Africa. https://t.co/oiBkzocSxp — Kimanzi®™ (@Kimanzi_) December 21, 2020

There is no doubt that clear-eyed Bridget is patient, hardworking, consistent and a believer in herself. It takes all of that to be as dedicatedly disruptive as she was in the viral video that brought her to continental – if not global, limelight.

We will hopefully continue to see Bridget as she blooms however she chooses to in the end. In her words, the goal is to go from Kenya to “Nigeria, America, and Nairobi,” but with her antecedents, she is likely to go farther and beyond her imaginations.