Brigitte Macron’s interview records huge sales for Elle magazine

by Adedotun Michael

French women’s magazine Elle has sold a record number of copies – thanks to cover star and ‘first lady’ Brigitte Macron, according to The Local.

Ms. Macron has ignited a huge sale for French women’s magazine “Elle” with her first interview with the outfit.

According to Le Journal du Dimanche, the interview featured on the weekly magazine sparked a staggering 530,000 copies of its issue.

The newspaper disclosed on Sunday that, the figures recorded are bound to increase but whilst already broken a ten-year sales record for the magazine.

In addition to physical and digital sales, the interview also attracted press coverage worldwide and more than 30 million social media reactions.

Brigitte, during the interview made sweet comments on her relationship with 24-year-old relationship with her former student and husband, French President Emmanuel Macron.

The 63-year-old first lady said the President’s young age was his “only fault” and that, she would have lost out on life if she hadn’t made the chance to be with him.

She said further, “With Emmanuel, I am very used to extraordinary things happening to me and I always wonder what the next adventure will be”.

Mrs Macron also shared her experience of her husband’s presidential campaign, saying that the president never “disconnects” from his work and she never took his victory for granted.

Brigitte Macron’s position as first Lady was the source of fierce criticisms and thousand petitions from French citizens and also contributed to the President’s declining popularity when he latter made moves to formalize Brigitte’s role as first lady – an action contrary to the French constitution.