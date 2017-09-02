Buhari directs NEMA to provide aid to Benue flooding victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to begin rescue attempt of victims of the flooding in Benue State.

The flood has displaced over 100,000 persons in 12 local government areas of the state.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement.

He said the President will be receiving regular update on the disaster.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has received with great concern reports of the flooding in Benue State, which, according to early estimates, has affected thousands of homes and displaced more than 100,000 persons in 12 local government areas.

“Consequently, the President has directed the National Emergency Management Agency to immediately mobilise personnel and resources to come to the aid of the victims of the flooding.

“The President is closely monitoring the situation, and will be receiving regular updates on the scale of the disaster, as well as the Federal Government’s humanitarian response.

“The President extends his sympathies to the Government and people of Benue State, and assures that the Federal Government will make available any assistance needed to enable the state government and the affected communities cope with and surmount the impact of the flooding.”