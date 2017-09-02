The Thread: “See as Super Eagles Arsenal Cameroon” | TwitterNG celebrates Super Eagles win

Following the match between Cameroon and Nigeria for the Cup Qualifiers, which saw the Super Eagles defeat the Lions of Cameroon 4 goals to nothing, Twitter has been unable to hold back its excitement:

Enjoy!

Gosh! When we unite and show up as a nation we soar like super eagles with the heart of a fierce Tigeress, indomitable over all lions!😘🤗💖💖💥💫 — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) September 1, 2017

Can you see the UNITY of Nigeria 🇳🇬 whenever Super Eagles are playing? No IPOB or Arewa or OPC. Let love lead us. #NGACMR 3-0 ⚽ ⚽ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/m0om6NrFPX — Charles Onyemakonor (@ceoNIGERIA) September 1, 2017

Na Super Eagles be this? So we sabi play ball like this 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/o7NP7t7eT9 — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) September 1, 2017

Super Eagles to do list.

1. Close out this game.

2. Win home game vs Zambia.

3. Book flights.

4. Travel to Russia.

5. Make quarter finals. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) September 1, 2017

See as Super Eagles dey Arsenal Cameroon. — Man United In Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) September 1, 2017

Most Exciting Super Eagles Match I've Seen in a very long time, Mikel Obi, Ighalo, Victor Moses 💪💪💪💪 #NGACMR — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) September 1, 2017

Apart from the goals, Leon Balogun and @wtroostekong have been solid at the back! These are the Super Eagles o!!! 🦅 🦅 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 1, 2017

Go Nigeria! Very proud of Super Eagles. What a great display of the 'indomitable' Nigerian spirit! May all their games be as good or better! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 1, 2017

@agentjoe_ The Nigerian government shld learn from d Super Eagles team spirit..it was the goals that did d talkn nt xcuses!! — Blowzom Nwokocha (@BlowzomGodspel) September 1, 2017

Iheanacho joins Ighalo, Mikel & Victor Moses on the list of goal scorers. This Super Eagles team is phenomenal! #NGRCMR — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) September 1, 2017

Victor Moses. Has been the best super Eagles player since he started playing for Nigeria. He makes our team look like a European side. — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) September 1, 2017

Lmao who did this , Mikel seems perfect for the role pic.twitter.com/Sa0I2ZAS8N — Osun-Bred 🇳🇬 (@KingNoCulture) September 1, 2017

Yes ooooo.