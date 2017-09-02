Police deploy more personnel to S’East, S’South over Biafra threat

The Police has deployed more personnel to the South-East and South-South regions to forestall any breach of peace, Punch reports.

This may be connected to the continued call of Biafra agitators that election will not hold in Anambra State this year.

The Force told Punch that the Counter-Terrorism unit, the Intelligence unit and other conventional policemen, have been deployed to the region.

According to the newspaper, sources also revealed that leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has been placed under surveillance to prevent him from fleeing, should the court revoke his bail.

The Federal Government had asked the court to lock up Kanu again for flouting his bail conditions.

Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood confirmed that the police had deployed more riot policemen in the South-East and South-South regions.

Moshood said, “We have made additional deployments, particularly in Anambra State, because of the upcoming governorship election and also to other South-East and South-South states to ensure that IPOB did not actualise its threat of stopping the election.

“So also, any pronouncement from the court would be strictly enforced, irrespective of the persons involved. Nobody is above the law, so any court pronouncement would be enforced by the police.”

“We are strictly monitoring the situation for any eventuality from the court, since there is an ongoing judicial process.

“We are not leaving anything to chance; we are to ensure there is law and order and any pronouncement from the court would be strictly enforced. We are watching the situation closely. We have made enough deployments and we are going to act appropriately,” he added.