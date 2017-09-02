Buratai extends deadline for capture of Boko Haram leader, Shekau

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has extended his 40-day deadline to troops to capture Abubakar Shekau, leader of terrorist group, Boko Haram.

His initial deadline to Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, had expired on August 30, 2017.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement on Friday said the commander requested for an extension of the order.

He said troops were close to acheiving the goal before the expiration of the deadline.

[Read Also: Capture Shekau within 40 days | Buratai orders troops]

Usman, however, did not disclose the duration of the extended deadline.

He said, “The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. T.Y. Buratai, has commended the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, his sector commanders and all troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for pursuing the COAS directive of capturing the purported Boko Haram terrorists’ leader, Abubakar Shekau, dead or alive, within 40 days beginning on July 21, 2017, which elapsed on August 30, 2017.

“Although the leader has not been captured, the COAS noted with satisfaction the zeal and determination with which the directive was pursued. He congratulated the commander for eliminating five key leaders of the terrorist group that were the closest associates and right-hand men of the terrorist group leader.

“The Theatre Commander has asked for the extension of the deadline and it has been granted by the COAS.”

He added that killing of top five leader of the terrorist group has weakened its structure and capacity.