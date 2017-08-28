Buhari meets with ministers, CBN governor on the state of the economy

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday, received briefings from the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun. and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefuele, on the state of the economy.

The Ministers and the CBN Governor updated the President on the improving state of the economy; the 2017 budget implementation; and the 2018 budget preparation; revenue strategies, combined cost reduction and debt management.

Also discussed were monetary policy strategies and their economic impact.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, reads, "For almost two hours, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received briefing from the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, after which a delighted President declared that he was pleased with the progress being made on different fronts."