Unfair belittling of officers won’t encourage them – Police

In a statement published by The Nation, the Nigerian Police has urged Nigerians to see the force as a vehicle of law-enforcement and positive change, rather than just a platform for corruption.
In summary:
- Nigerians should see “beyond our peculiar fogginess” and stop unfair criticism of the Nigerian Police.
- Such unfair belittling and/or ingratitude would only produce officers who are unwilling to do their duties as required.
- On the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports… none mentioned the high profile crimes combated under the Police IG.
- The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has initiated an insidious spy squad to expose corrupt officers; where appropriate sanctions will be meted out.
- There are actual reforms in the Force – in line with the ‘change begins with me’ mission of the President Buhari-led regime.
- The Police cannot function effectively if ridicule is the method used to criticise every day.
