Unfair belittling of officers won’t encourage them – Police

In a statement published by The Nation, the Nigerian Police has urged Nigerians to see the force as a vehicle of law-enforcement and positive change, rather than just a platform for corruption.

In summary:

Nigerians should see “beyond our peculiar fogginess” and stop unfair criticism of the Nigerian Police.

Such unfair belittling and/or ingratitude would only produce officers who are unwilling to do their duties as required.

On the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports… none mentioned the high profile crimes combated under the Police IG.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has initiated an insidious spy squad to expose corrupt officers; where appropriate sanctions will be meted out.

There are actual reforms in the Force – in line with the ‘change begins with me’ mission of the President Buhari-led regime.

The Police cannot function effectively if ridicule is the method used to criticise every day.