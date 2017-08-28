Immigration service bans cash payments at offices

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Monday, in Abuja announced the ban of cash payments for passport processing as part of efforts to eliminate corruption at all passport offices nationwide.‎

The NIS spokesperson, Sunday James disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He‎ said that the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, has directed that henceforth all payments for passport processing must be done online and through designated banks‎.‎

