Immigration service bans cash payments at offices

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Monday, in Abuja announced the ban of cash payments for passport processing as part of efforts to eliminate corruption at all passport offices nationwide.
The NIS spokesperson, Sunday James disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
He said that the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, has directed that henceforth all payments for passport processing must be done online and through designated banks.
Highlights:
- Mr Babandede directed all passport control officers not to allow cash payments anymore.
- Upon payment via online or designated banks, an application ID will be generated and reference number on the NIS portal.
- Visit www.immigration.gov.ng to confirm the approved fees for all categories of Nigerian passports and age groups before making payments.
- Information boards will be made available on all passports offices.
- An investigation into allegations of passport racketeering at some passport offices – ordered by Mr Babandede.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter