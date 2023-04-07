Buhari urges aggrieved Nigerians to let justice prevail in Easter message

In his last Easter Day message as Nigeria’s President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has called on all Nigerians to have faith in the country’s legal system and to wait patiently for it to run its course. The President made this call to those who were aggrieved by the outcome of the February 25 and March 18 elections. He also urged all Nigerians to remain confident in their country and believe in better seasons ahead.

Buhari acknowledged the right of Nigerians to seek redress if they are dissatisfied with the election outcome. However, he appealed to those who feel disgruntled to wait patiently for justice to prevail in the courts. He said, “I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course.”

Describing Easter as a season commemorating the triumph of light over darkness, the President urged Nigerians to celebrate the season with love, compassion, kindness, resilience, and forgiveness. He also commended Nigerians for their support of the electoral process that produced the next set of leaders at the federal and State levels.

Buhari noted that his regime’s successes in security, economy, infrastructure, new oil frontier basins, landmark legal reforms as well as food sufficiency, among others, were possible because of the support of Nigerians who enabled him to honour his vows to keep the country united, prosperous and secure. He counted it a “rare privilege” to have been elected twice, in 2015 and 2019.

“As we celebrate this season with our families, neighbors, and communities, let us do so in love, compassion, kindness, resilience, and forgiveness,” he said.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 7, 2023

‘She wrote fiction’ – Onanuga urges Biden to discard Chimamanda’s letter

Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has called on US President Joe ...

YNaija April 6, 2023

‘Rivers voted quality over political sentiments’ – El-Rufai hails Wike on Tinubu’s victory

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has commended his counterpart in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for supporting the power rotation ...

YNaija April 6, 2023

Elections were a show of shame, I can’t keep quiet at my age – Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has voiced his concerns over the outcome of Nigeria’s general election, which he described as ...

YNaija April 5, 2023

Benue state Governor-Elect Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia outlines plans to tackle state issues

Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, the governor-elect of Benue State, has expressed concern about the state of affairs in Benue, stating ...

YNaija April 5, 2023

Friday and Monday declared public holidays by FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that Friday 7 and Monday 10 April 2023 will be public holidays to ...

YNaija April 5, 2023

I warned Peter Obi that ‘Obidients’ would be his undoing in the election – Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has criticized the media for their responsibility in distorting his recent interview with Channels Television. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail