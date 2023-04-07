Buhari urges aggrieved Nigerians to let justice prevail in Easter message

In his last Easter Day message as Nigeria’s President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has called on all Nigerians to have faith in the country’s legal system and to wait patiently for it to run its course. The President made this call to those who were aggrieved by the outcome of the February 25 and March 18 elections. He also urged all Nigerians to remain confident in their country and believe in better seasons ahead.

Buhari acknowledged the right of Nigerians to seek redress if they are dissatisfied with the election outcome. However, he appealed to those who feel disgruntled to wait patiently for justice to prevail in the courts. He said, “I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course.”

Describing Easter as a season commemorating the triumph of light over darkness, the President urged Nigerians to celebrate the season with love, compassion, kindness, resilience, and forgiveness. He also commended Nigerians for their support of the electoral process that produced the next set of leaders at the federal and State levels.

Buhari noted that his regime’s successes in security, economy, infrastructure, new oil frontier basins, landmark legal reforms as well as food sufficiency, among others, were possible because of the support of Nigerians who enabled him to honour his vows to keep the country united, prosperous and secure. He counted it a “rare privilege” to have been elected twice, in 2015 and 2019.

“As we celebrate this season with our families, neighbors, and communities, let us do so in love, compassion, kindness, resilience, and forgiveness,” he said.