Build smart and innovate as Access Bank and Diamond host International Women’s Day conference

Did you know that Nigeria has the largest percentage of women-owned businesses in the world? While this is an exciting fact, it is even more important that strategic efforts are made to ensure the success of these businesses. This and many more reasons motivate the 2019 International Women’s Day Conference organized by Access Bank and Diamond Bank.

On Thursday, March 14, 2019, over 2,000 women will be hosted to a conference at Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos. The event, which is targeted at female entrepreneurs and women in business, will feature insightful panel discussions and networking sessions. This will be an opportunity for participants to learn from successful entrepreneurs and get practical tips on how they can innovate to grow their business through technology, product and service differentiation. Additionally, there will a session dedicated to conversations on how women can leverage financing options to build smart businesses.

This is definitely not the kind of experience you want to read about on your friend’s status update or Instagram post. Register for free at www.accessbankplc.com/women and get set to launch your business higher. You can also follow the W community and join the #BetterForBalance conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

