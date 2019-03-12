IK Osakioduwa is back on TV with new show ”Comedy Nites”

Only recently, popular TV host and radio presenter IK Osakioduwa announced that he was leaving storied media company Silverbird, where’s been a radio host for fifteen years with Rhythm 93.7. Now, he has returned to television with Comedy Nites, a new comedy show that has just premiered on Africa Magic Urban, Channel 153 on DStv.

The show seeks to entertain the audience with thirteen nights of fun, side-splitting jokes, laughter and occasional music. Comedy Nites is a half-hour, stand-up comedy television show that boasts an array of top-notch performances from a blend of newly discovered, fast rising and established comedians all in a cozy, comedy club setting.

This season sets the Comedy Nites stage ablaze with fresh acts from Senator, Koloman, Larry J, Efe the Warri boy, Dee-One, Josh 2 Funny, Ovy Godwin, Ukodo, Daniel Egwede, Koja Kaze, MIC, PHAGE, Damola, Laff Doctor, Whalemouth, Parkhage, Short Family, Ebube, Uwa, Mr Paul and MCLively.

Channel Director, African Magic Channels, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu says “we’re excited about this and we hope our viewers will be entertained by the show. This isn’t just comedy, it is an opportunity to introduce upcoming comedians to a large audience”.

First-rate performances from SLK, Forever, Odogwu, Bow Joint, Desmond, Bash, Lasisi, Funny Bone, Acapella, Omo Baba and Emma Oh my God will leave viewers in stitches. Comedy Nites will also feature must-watch headline acts from top of the range comedians like Basket Mouth, Dan the Humorous, Buchi, Bovi, Chigurl, Akpororo, Ajebo, MC Abbey, Okey Bakassi, Klint da drunk, Kenny Blaq. It will also feature surprise performances from guest artistes.

“It’s been an exciting experience working on this project. It took months of hard work and planning and I can’t wait for viewers to enjoy the show,” said Osakioduwa. Catch Comedy Nites on Africa Magic Urban, Channel 153 on DStv, every Friday at 9:00 PM WAT.