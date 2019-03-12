The Late 5: Onnoghen misses CCT hearing as trial opens; No Boeing 737 Max 8 currently operates in Nigeria – NCAA | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Onnoghen misses CCT hearing as trial opens

The embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, was absent at Tuesday’s Code of Conduct Tribunal hearing on medical grounds. Onnoghen, who is facing charges of not declaring his assets, wrote the tribunal, informing it that he had tooth ache and could not attend the hearing due to a medical appointment he had with his doctors.

Buhari meets seven APC governors in Aso Rock

President Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with seven governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The agenda of the meeting was not made public and the governors did not talk to journalists when they finished, it is coming barely a day after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared six governorship elections in the north inconclusive.

Kaduna PDP rejects El-Rufai’s victory

Alhaji Isah Ashiru, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kaduna has rejected the outcome of the election, for which incumbent governor Nasir El-Rufai emerged as winner. The PDP candidate who lost to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai, candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC), said he has substantial evidence showing that the election was manipulated.

No Boeing 737 Max 8 currently operates in Nigeria – NCAA

Following the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on Sunday, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said that airline passengers have no cause for alarm because there is no Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operating in the country. In a statement released on Tuesday, Sam Adurogboye, NCAA spokesman, said the agency will continue monitoring developments in the aviation industry to ensure flying safety.

Adamawa APC rejects inconclusive guber poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state has rejected results of the governorship election conducted on Saturday. Mustapha Salisu, zonal national vice chairman of the party, accused officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with the army to alter results. The commission had on Sunday declared the election “inconclusive” because the margin between the two top contestants was not as much as the number of votes cancelled across 44 polling units.