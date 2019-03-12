Today’s Noisemakers: Parosident Buhari, Ogbeni Dipo, Adaku Ufere, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Can you cook? If you can’t , I blame your parents!

Amen, in Jesus name.

Nah, you smell like cow dung.

Tell them o.

Sir, you are mad and thank God you have someone to tell you.

This tweet…my chest, I need CPR

 

