The YNaija Cover – the 12th of March

Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:

 

 

 

 

The Late 5: Onnoghen misses CCT hearing as trial opens; No Boeing 737 Max 8 currently operates in Nigeria – NCAA | Other stories

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 11, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 11th of March

Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija:     Just In: Air Peace reacts to Boeing 737 MAX ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 8, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 9th of March

   

Bernard Dayo March 7, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 7th of March

Follow the link to read the stories on YNaija: The Late 5: PDP’s Gbenga Daniel directs supporters to vote for ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 6, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 6th of March

Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:     Nigerians are going wild on the internet as Atiku’s ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 5, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 5th of March

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 4, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 4th of March

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail