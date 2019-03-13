The Big 5: INEC fixes March 23 for guber runoffs in six states; Boko Haram in disarray, fighters stranded – MNJTF | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

INEC fixes March 23 for guber runoffs in six states

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said it would conduct supplementary elections on March 23 in states where the exercise was put on hold due to violence or other reasons.

The decision was a fall out of the commission’s meeting Tuesday in Abuja. The states include Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano.

Court orders EFCC, SSS, Police not to arrest Fani-Kayode, Odumakin, without due process

The Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) not to arrest Femi Fani-Kayode and Yinka Odumakin without following appropriate due process of the law. The judge further made an order enforcing Fani-Kayode and Odumakin’s fundamental rights and ordered the EFCC, the DSS and the Nigeria Police to stop issuing threats of unlawful arrest.

We’re compiling reports on Nigeria’s elections – US

The United States says it is compiling reports on the 2019 general elections with a view to giving a proper response on it. The US said it was actively involved with political happenings in the country, particularly regarding the 2019 election.

The US Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, said this in a telephone press conference on Tuesday.

Boko Haram in disarray, fighters stranded – MNJTF

The Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad claims the leaders of Boko Haram are currently overwhelmed and the terrorist group in disarray, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The Chief of Military Public Information of the MNJTF, Col Timothy Antigha, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Antigha said the group was overwhelmed by the sustained air and land attacks on them in the Lake Chad region by the task force.

Former reps member arraigned for alleged electoral violence

The Imo State police command on Tuesday arraigned a former member of the House of representatives,Uche Onyeaguocha, for offences bordering on electoral violence during the collation of the result for the Imo State governorship election on Sunday.

Onyeaguocha was arraigned alongside Paschal Onwukaike, Steve Asimobi and Oliver Enwerenem.