The Big 5: INEC fixes March 23 for guber runoffs in six states; Boko Haram in disarray, fighters stranded – MNJTF | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

INEC fixes March 23 for guber runoffs in six states

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said it would conduct supplementary elections on March 23 in states where the exercise was put on hold due to violence or other reasons.

The decision was a fall out of the commission’s meeting Tuesday in Abuja. The states include Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano.

Court orders EFCC, SSS, Police not to arrest Fani-Kayode, Odumakin, without due process

The Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) not to arrest Femi Fani-Kayode and Yinka Odumakin without following appropriate due process of the law. The judge further made an order enforcing Fani-Kayode and Odumakin’s fundamental rights and ordered the EFCC, the DSS and the Nigeria Police to stop issuing threats of unlawful arrest.

We’re compiling reports on Nigeria’s elections – US

The United States says it is compiling reports on the 2019 general elections with a view to giving a proper response on it. The US said it was actively involved with political happenings in the country, particularly regarding the 2019 election.

The US Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, said this in a telephone press conference on Tuesday.

Boko Haram in disarray, fighters stranded – MNJTF

The Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad claims  the leaders of  Boko Haram are  currently overwhelmed and the terrorist group in disarray, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The  Chief of Military Public Information of the MNJTF, Col Timothy Antigha, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Antigha said the  group was overwhelmed by the sustained air and land attacks  on them  in the Lake Chad region by the task force.

Former reps member arraigned for alleged electoral violence 

The Imo State police command on Tuesday arraigned a former member of the House of representatives,Uche Onyeaguocha, for offences bordering on electoral violence during the collation of the result for the Imo State governorship election on Sunday.

Onyeaguocha was arraigned alongside Paschal Onwukaike, Steve Asimobi and Oliver Enwerenem. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 12, 2019

The Late 5: Onnoghen misses CCT hearing as trial opens; No Boeing 737 Max 8 currently operates in Nigeria – NCAA | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Onnoghen misses CCT hearing as trial opens  The embattled Chief Justice of ...

Bernard Dayo March 12, 2019

It’s 2019 and Nigerian men still shame single women with Shiloh? Weird flex

Brethren, it’s the Year of Our Lord 2019 and Nigerian men have made me question yet again why I share ...

Bernard Dayo March 12, 2019

Obituary: Pius Adesanmi, the public intellectual

“If I take the wings of the morning and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea, even there your ...

Bernard Dayo March 12, 2019

The Big 5: INEC omits Okorocha’s name from senators-elect list; Soldiers stopped us from monitoring Rivers poll – EU observers | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: INEC declares PDP’s Governor Ishaku winner of Taraba governorship election The ...

Bernard Dayo March 11, 2019

The Late 5: El-Rufai wins Kaduna governorship elections; Code of Conduct Tribunal orders daily of hearing of Onnoghen’s trial | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: El-Rufai wins Kaduna governorship elections The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 11, 2019

Just In: Air Peace reacts to Boeing 737 MAX 8 ‘purchase’

Following Sunday’s ill-fated crash of a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 belonging to Ethiopian Airlines, and a similar crash of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail