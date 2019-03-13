Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ screens at the Bonhams African Art gallery in London

Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut Lionheart has been a success story out of Nollywood, beaming a light towards Nigeria and the Igbo culture. Remember when Kerry Washington said she loved it? The movie has screened in a couple festivals, and to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day, Lionheart screened in London at the Bonhams African Art Gallery. Showing to a select audience, Nnaji responded to questions moderated by CNN’s Tom Bouchier Hayes after the screening.

In attendance were dignitaries like the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, DJ Cuppy and sister Teni Otedola. The Bonhams African Art Gallery is a privately owned international auction house. Founded in 1973, it is one of the world’s largest and mot renowned auctioneers of fine art and antiques, from cars to jewelry.

 

