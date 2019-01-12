Kerry Washington’s verdict on ”Lionheart” is that she loves it!

The buzz around Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart, which arrived on Netflix last week Friday, hit a new high when Hollywood actress Kerry Washington tweeted this morning that she was watching the movie and loving it. She congratulated Nnaji and ended the tweet with the hashtag #NaijaLove.

Currently watching and loving #LionHeartTheMovie 🙏🏾 Congrats @GenevieveNnaji1 for this heart warming & inspiring film. #NaijaLove — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 12, 2019

Of course, we can see why the Scandal star is so invested in Nigeria. She married her Nigerian-American husband Nnamdi Asomugha in 2013 and their union has bloomed into Washington embracing the Igbo language. Reportedly, her Igbo name is Ogechi. Her children, too, have names in Igbo. Her son’s middle name is Kelechi which mean “glorify God,” or “thank God,” and her daughter’s middle name is Amarachi, which means “God’s grace.” Also, remember when Washington tweeted in Igbo at Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba on her birthday?

Anyway, sidenote: I wish Washington’s tweet had been in Igbo. Lionheart is essentially a celebration of Igbo culture and with proximity to the ethnic group via her husband, a few words in the language would have been fun.