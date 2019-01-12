Article

Kerry Washington’s verdict on ”Lionheart” is that she loves it!

The buzz around Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart, which arrived on Netflix last week Friday, hit a new high when Hollywood actress Kerry Washington tweeted this morning that she was watching the movie and loving it. She congratulated Nnaji and ended the tweet with the hashtag #NaijaLove.

Of course, we can see why the Scandal star is so invested in Nigeria. She married her Nigerian-American husband Nnamdi Asomugha in 2013 and their union has bloomed into Washington embracing the Igbo language. Reportedly, her Igbo name is Ogechi. Her children, too, have names in Igbo. Her son’s middle name is Kelechi which mean “glorify God,” or “thank God,” and her daughter’s middle name is Amarachi, which means “God’s grace.” Also, remember when Washington tweeted in Igbo at Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba on her birthday?

Anyway, sidenote: I wish Washington’s tweet had been in Igbo. Lionheart is essentially a celebration of Igbo culture and with proximity to the ethnic group via her husband, a few words in the language would have been fun.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 10, 2019

The trailer for Basketmouth’s ”The Exorcism of Alu” is here to scare the bejesus out of you

Basketmouth’s first-ever feature film The Exorcism of Alu is far away from the comedian’s wheelhouse. Teased as a horror movie ...

Bernard Dayo January 10, 2019

Zainab Balogun has revealed that her role in ”God Calling” was a calling

In BB Sasore’s God Calling, Zainab Balogun plays the role of a wife and mother in a seemingly perfect family, ...

Bernard Dayo January 9, 2019

BAFTA 2019: ‘Black Panther’ has been nominated for Special Visual Effects

This year’s British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were announced in London early Tuesday ahead of the ceremony on February 10. ...

Bernard Dayo January 9, 2019

Ramsey Nouah is frightening in the trailer for ‘Levi’ and this may be the best we have ever seen him

In the last shot for the trailer for Levi, Ramsey Nouah is asked by his secretary if he is dying. ...

Bernard Dayo January 8, 2019

A pirated copy of ‘Lionheart’ was recently sold in traffic and here’s why Nollywood urgently needs to tackle its piracy problem

Just four days after Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut Lionheart arrived on Netflix, a clip of a pirated copy being hawked ...

Bernard Dayo January 7, 2019

Five of Doris Ariole’s movies has made it to iROKO Tv’s viewers’ choice top 20 movies for 2018

Streaming platform iROKO Tv has released its 2018 viewers’ choice top 20 and five movies by Doris Ariole made the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail