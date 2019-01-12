UPDATE: Police reacts as Dino Melaye chooses ‘floor’ over bed at DSS hospital

The intrigues in the case between the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye and the Nigeria Police appears to be far from over, as the embattled lawmaker, refused Friday evening to enter the main building of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) medical facility he was allegedly transferred to forcefully, by operatives of the Force.

According to a report by online medium, Sahara Reporters late Friday, the Senator took position on the bare floor within the premises of the facility, claiming he was not told the reason for his transfer from the Police Hospital in Garki, Abuja where he has been receiving medical attention on suffering an asthmatic attack, having surrendered to the police for investigation on 4th January, 2019 after an eight-day siege on his Maitama residence.

Melaye has since Friday, December 28 faced intense heat from police authorities who laid siege on his Abuja home over an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy and attempted Culpable Homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when he and armed thugs allegedly attacked a police personnel; Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF), shot and wounded him during a stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi, before he turned himself in after hiding in the house for days.

Related: Location of Dino Melaye revealed after reported ‘disappearance’

Reacting to the allegations against it, the Police has said that due to the complaint from the Senator that he is not fit and healthy to stand trial after treating him, its investigation team took him Friday afternoon to another government hospital, for further medical examination to confirm his claim.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday, Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who denied reports that the lawmaker was arrested by masked men and taken to an undisclosed location, said that“the Police medical team at the Police Hospital, Abuja certified that Senator Dino Melaye is well and healthy to stand trial after treating him.”

Related: Dino Melaye reportedly ‘disappears’ from hospital bed

“The Police Investigation Team obtained a Fourteen (14) day Remand Warrant from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on 9th January, 2019, to keep Senator Dino Melaye in Police Custody for investigation into the case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against him till 23rd January, 2019,” the statement read in part.

He further added that Sgt. Danjuma Saliu who sustained gunshots injuries during the alleged attack by Senator Dino’s men,is yet to recover and still under intensive medical care in the hospital, stressing that Melaye will be prosecuted along with other suspects on completion of investigation.