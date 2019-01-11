UPDATE: Location of Dino Melaye revealed after reported ‘disappearance’

A report has emerged on the location of the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye who was reportedly whisked away from his hospital bed at the Police Hospital, Abuja by masked police operatives in an unmarked vehicle on Friday to an undisclosed location.

Accorrding to a Channels TV presenter, Seun Okinbaloye who tweeted on the development on Friday evening, the embattled lawmaker was taken from Police Clinic to the Department of State Services Medical Centre in Abuja after a disagreement over his fitness to face trial.

The Police have however said they have a warrant to detain the Kogi politician who is standing trial in more than one suit, for 14 days.

Just In: Senator Dino Melaye taken from Police Clinic to DSS Medical Centre Abuja after disagreement over his fitness to face trial, Police say they have warrant to detain the Kogi lawmaker for 14days. pic.twitter.com/knAkjt0jPs — SeunOkin Channels tv (@seunokin) January 11, 2019

Melaye has since Friday, December 28 faced intense heat from police authorities who laid siege on his Maitama residence, Abuja, for eight days over an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy and attempted Culpable Homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when he and armed thugs allegedly attacked a police personnel; Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF), shot and wounded him during a stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi, before he turned himself in after hiding in the house for days and has since then, been at the Police hospital, Abuja receiving medical attention.

