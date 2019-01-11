Just In: Dino Melaye reportedly ‘disappears’ from hospital bed

The drama over the initial attempts to arrest the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye and his subsequent surrender to the Police for questioning, appears to be far from over as masked police operatives have reportedly stormed the hospital where the embattled lawmaker is receiving treatment and whisked him away.

According to information obtained from witnesses by Premium Times, the officers forced Melaye, who was on the hospital bed, into an unmarked vehicle and drove him to an undisclosed location.

The Kogi politician has since Friday, December 28 faced intense heat from police authorities who laid siege on his Maitama residence, Abuja, for eight days over an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy and attempted Culpable Homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when he and armed thugs allegedly attacked a police personnel; Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF), shot and wounded him during a stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi, before he turned himself in after hiding in the house for days and has since then, been at the Police hospital, Abuja receiving medical attention.