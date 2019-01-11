Article

The YNaija Cover – the 11th of January

Falz is still shaming sex workers in his new video for ‘Talk’ and we are tired

“We’re tired of promises” – ASUU insists strike must go on

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 11, 2019

The Late 5: NNPC to reduce price of cooking gas; MC Oluomo may be flown abroad for further treatment | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today. NNPC to reduce price of cooking gas The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 11, 2019

UPDATE: Location of Dino Melaye revealed after reported ‘disappearance’

A report has emerged on the location of the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye who was reportedly whisked away from his hospital bed ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 11, 2019

Just In: Dino Melaye reportedly ‘disappears’ from hospital bed

The drama over the initial attempts to arrest the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye and his subsequent surrender to the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 11, 2019

“Our passion is bigger than our problem…” || 7 takeaways from Adebola Williams’ speech at the ECRG Africa Summit

Adebola Williams, the chief executive officer of RED, on Wednesday, 9 January, 2019 delivered a rousing speech at the  European Conservatives and ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 11, 2019

“We’re tired of promises” – ASUU insists strike must go on

Contrary to expectations that the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be called off soon, ...

Bernard Dayo January 11, 2019

The Big 5: Ezekwesili promises to reduce poverty; PDP says it has flushed out corrupt leaders into APC | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today. Ezekwesili promises to reduce poverty The Presidential candidate of the Allied ...

