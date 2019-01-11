The Late 5: NNPC to reduce price of cooking gas; MC Oluomo may be flown abroad for further treatment | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today.

NNPC to reduce price of cooking gas

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) ha revealed that it will put measures in place to reduce the price of cooking gas. The corporation said it was ready to implement an effective commercial framework that would halt the export of propane and butane, which are major components in the production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas. A statement by NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, said the move to stop the export of propane and butane is anchored by the Crude Oil Marketing Division of the corporation.

MC Oluomo may be flow abroad for further treatment

Leader of the leader of the National Union of Transport Worker Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo may be flown abroad for further treatment, Punch reports. An aide to Oluomo disclosed that MC Oluomowould travel any time soon as plans had been concluded for his treatment by a specialist in the United States where he is a citizen.

Nigerian military retakes Baga as Boko Haram

According to Premium Times, two soldiers paid the supreme price in a fierce battle with Boko Haram terrorists in Baga town of Kukawa local government area of Borno state, officials said. A statement by the spokesman of the Army Sani Usman, a brigadier general, said the Special Forces of the Nigerian Army displayed an uncommon gallantry by giving the insurgents a bloody nose. Baga is a major commercial town in northern Borno which Boko Haram captured recently.

FRSC recruits 4,650 personnel, begins training nationwide

FRSC spokesperson Bisi Kazeem has revealed that the agency recruited 4,650 personnel and that a nationwide training has begin. He gave the locations of the training to include Enugu, Jos and Kontagora. According to him, officers are in FRSC academy, Udi Enugu; inspectorate cadre in Training school Jos; and Marshal’s cadre in Nigeria Army Training Centre, Kontagora

Over 294,000 apply for police jobs; Niger, Katsina, Kano lead

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has revealed that it has received 294,851 applications in the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force as the portal closes on January 11, Friday.President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the recruitment of 10,000 police constables to step up the strength of the force. Among the states where applicants applied from, Niger had the lead with 17, 790 applications, followed by Kano with 16, 800, Katsina, 16, 666, Bauchi, 12, 652, Kaduna, 13, 882 and Adamawa, 11, 449 applicants.