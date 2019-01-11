Today’s Noisemakers: MI Abaga, Cindy, and reactions to Falz’s new music video for ‘Talk’

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers

Here are the ones we saw today.

Brayz

I want to go away to a place where the shaki is soft, the ponmo is long, the panla is warm, the ogufe is tender, the efo is green and the iyan is glorious. ❤️ — Bazaruto Archipelago (@_Brayz) January 11, 2019

Cindy

“I dont like amala” DOES AMALA LIKE YOU???

HAVE YOU ASKED YOURSELF THAT??? Amala is a bad bitch that doesn’t care about your opinion so shut up. — Klit Monger (@cynnerr) January 11, 2019

MI Abaga

Falz needs to be protected at all all all all costs people!!!!!! https://t.co/O9L2vcXpsQ — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) January 11, 2019

Olumuyiwa

Falz’s talk song is very good but I fully expect that the focus will shift to, “instead make you work, you dey find Alhaji, you con turn your body to cash and carry” in a few hours. — – (@Olumuyiwa__) January 11, 2019

Patty Amaka

Falz keeps breaking tables😂

The part where those using broom to pack dirts keeps pouring it out, APC😭😭#talk — Fine Girl😍 (@PattyAmaka) January 11, 2019

Gideon Ekong

We don’t deserve Falz.

Fela back.

No be person wey dey wear African print dey dance Like Praying Mantis. #Talk — 𝐆𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎𝐍 𝐄𝐊𝐎𝐍𝐆 (@EL_GEEZZE) January 11, 2019

Uncle Ajala

See how Falz is addressing what’s going on in the country with good contents and sensible lyrics.

Otedola with the money.

Jim Iyke with love.

Okocha with the balling.

Falz the bhad guy with the sense. — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) January 11, 2019

Dan Sholz

Falz speaks the truth, the absolute truth. Fela would have been so proud of this jam #Talk — KING 👑 (@DanSholz_) January 11, 2019