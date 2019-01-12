Ganduje drags Kwankwaso to EFCC for alleged corruption; Dangote retains spot as Africa’s richest man in new Forbes’ ranking and other stories that drove conversation this week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week.

Ganduje drags Kwankwaso to EFCC for alleged corruption, diversion of govt. fund

While inaugurating 12 campaign committees for his second term bid in Kano, incumbent governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said his administration is probing his predecessor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso over multi-billion naira 5 kilometre road projects. Furthermore, he explained that the EFCC had gone far in its investigation into the matter in terms of how the money meant for the construction of 5 kilometre roads in the 44 local governments of Kano were diverted for Kwankwaso’s presidential campaign in 2015.

I won’t use government money for campaign – Buhari

On Thursday Wednesday Buhari in Abuja reiterated his commitment to eliminating corruption in campaign financing in the country, pledging that he will not authorise the use of money from the treasury for his re-election campaign. This was revealed in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

FG to review salaries of workers earning above minimum wage – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the salaries of all workers earning above the minimum wage would be reviewed after the new minimum wage has been passed into law. The President who disclosed this while inaugurating a 30-man Technical Advisory Committee on the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage at the Presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday, said that the federal government will be going into negotiations for salary review for all the workers who are already earning above the new minimum wage soon.

NNPC to reduce price of cooking gas

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) ha revealed that it will put measures in place to reduce the price of cooking gas. The corporation said it was ready to implement an effective commercial framework that would halt the export of propane and butane, which are major components in the production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas. A statement by NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, said the move to stop the export of propane and butane is anchored by the Crude Oil Marketing Division of the corporation.

Dangote retains spot as Africa’s richest man in Forbes’ latest ranking

The President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has retained Africa’s richest man title in the 2019 Forbes Africa’s Billionaires list for the eighth consecutive year, with a current net worth of $10.3 billion.

Police arrest two for disrupting APC rally

Following the melee that broke out on Tuesday at the APC rally in Ikeja, Lagos, in which MC Oluomo and another NURTW chieftain were stabbed, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspects and declared wanted a chieftain of NURTW, Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo.

Foreign affairs minister resigns

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Khadija Ibrahim, has turned in her resignation. She is wife to a Senator and former Governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba-Ibrahim. She resigned to contest the February 16 House of Representatives election in her home-state of Yobe, contesting contesting for the Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani Federal Constituency seat.

MC Oluomo may be flow abroad for further treatment

Leader of the leader of the National Union of Transport Worker Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo may be flown abroad for further treatment, Punch reports. An aide to Oluomo disclosed that MC Oluomowould travel any time soon as plans had been concluded for his treatment by a specialist in the United States where he is a citizen.

We are tired of promises – ASUU insists strike must go on

Contrary to expectations that the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be called off soon, following a widely reported agreement between the union and the Federal Government on Tuesday, the union has said the strike would not be called off until all the offers made to it at the meeting are fully implemented.

As reported by Punch, National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, who spoke to the medium in an interview on Thursday in Lagos, members of the union said they want to see evidence of satisfactory implementation of all they have proposed before the strike can be called off, stressing that the federal government promised to release funds for the revitalisation of public universities last year, which was one of the demands of the union, but failed to do so.

PDP says it has flushed out corrupt leaders into APC

Former ruling party PDP has said it has flushed out corrupt leaders into APC. The party made this revelation at a political stakeholders’ forum organised by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Ikeja, Lagos.