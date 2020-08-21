Burna’s new album, Grammy shortage | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
Nobody:
Boiled yam: pic.twitter.com/eIjPVNvQ6j
— MARTINS 11 🕯 (@FolaMyFlower) August 21, 2020
This kind choking …mmh
2.
Dear Grammys,
Sorry we want to finish your award, but please we need another two for Adekunle Gold and DJ cuppy. pic.twitter.com/mtKaiEzzP2
— Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) August 20, 2020
The albums are just too fire
3.
Some of you can't even afford what you sell online
You sell LongRich toothpaste but you are using Agnes NwaNma teeth powder. 🤦♂️🤦♂️
— LANKY 👑 (@ThatLankyBoi) August 21, 2020
Everything na hustle
4.
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4CAtKihuC8
— Kene Himself (@KeneHimself) August 21, 2020
All these TV channels would not disgrace somebody. It’s “Twice as Tall” o!
5.
I wanna go back to being a child… Like… Having no worries at all😭😭
— زينب💕Zee (@PharmZay) August 21, 2020
Me too o. I want to play with tyre at Ikota junction.
6.
that Lucifer show on netflix will be giving you valid reasons on why the devil does what it does 😂
— NOT THE FATHER (@HelloSemiloore) August 21, 2020
Honestly.
7.
Nobody:
Zikoko: QUIZ: What type of nepa pole are you?
— Chigozie Obi (@ChigozieObi_) August 20, 2020
Ojuelegba Nepa Pole
8.
I will never forget the day my ex frew Eight eggs at once for himself. 😭😭
— Cutesy❤🇳🇬 (@IfechiCutesy) August 21, 2020
Ma?? Freew??
9.
I deleted the series SUITS after I followed my dad to court in Nigeria
— Jag Ubani (@Jag_ubani) August 20, 2020
When it dinnor correlate
10.
UI students have been in 100level since 2018.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— AyoTheMide🎈 (@Mide_yy) August 20, 2020
Ewwoo
