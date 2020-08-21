Burna’s new album, Grammy shortage | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

This kind choking …mmh

 

2.

The albums are just too fire

 

3.

Everything na hustle

 

4.

All these TV channels would not disgrace somebody. It’s “Twice as Tall” o!

 

5.

Me too o. I want to play with tyre at Ikota junction.

 

6.

Honestly.

7.

Ojuelegba Nepa Pole

 

8.

Ma?? Freew??

 

Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

9.

When it dinnor correlate

10.

Ewwoo

