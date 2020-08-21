Burna’s new album, Grammy shortage | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

This kind choking …mmh

2.

Dear Grammys, Sorry we want to finish your award, but please we need another two for Adekunle Gold and DJ cuppy. pic.twitter.com/mtKaiEzzP2 — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) August 20, 2020

The albums are just too fire

3.

Some of you can't even afford what you sell online You sell LongRich toothpaste but you are using Agnes NwaNma teeth powder. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — LANKY 👑 (@ThatLankyBoi) August 21, 2020

Everything na hustle

4.

All these TV channels would not disgrace somebody. It’s “Twice as Tall” o!

5.

I wanna go back to being a child… Like… Having no worries at all😭😭 — زينب💕Zee (@PharmZay) August 21, 2020

Me too o. I want to play with tyre at Ikota junction.

6.

that Lucifer show on netflix will be giving you valid reasons on why the devil does what it does 😂 — NOT THE FATHER (@HelloSemiloore) August 21, 2020

Honestly.

7.

Nobody: Zikoko: QUIZ: What type of nepa pole are you? — Chigozie Obi (@ChigozieObi_) August 20, 2020

Ojuelegba Nepa Pole

8.

I will never forget the day my ex frew Eight eggs at once for himself. 😭😭 — Cutesy❤🇳🇬 (@IfechiCutesy) August 21, 2020

Ma?? Freew??

Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

9.

I deleted the series SUITS after I followed my dad to court in Nigeria — Jag Ubani (@Jag_ubani) August 20, 2020

When it dinnor correlate

10.

UI students have been in 100level since 2018.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — AyoTheMide🎈 (@Mide_yy) August 20, 2020

Ewwoo