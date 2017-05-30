CAN against IPOB, MASSOB sit-at-home protest – Bishop

The Archbishop of the Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma has said the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is against the sit-at-home protest declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

Chukwuma said this during the democracy day celebration and second year anniversary of Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Monday.

He urged the people to ignore the directive and go about their legitimate businesses.

“Before I offer the opening prayer, let me state the position of the clergy on the sit-at- home declared by IPOB and MASSOB.

“We are not in support of the call. We advise all to ignore it and go about their legitimate businesses,” he said.

He said the people of Southeast would fare well and enjoy more and better dividends of democracy in a united Nigeria.