Two killed as violence erupts at Lagos APC primary

At least two persons died on Monday during a violence that broke out at the ward primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Shogunle area of Lagos State.

The primary was for the councillorship candidates of the ruling party in the July 22 local council poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that one of the deceased was identified as a popular transporter known as ‘Hamburger’.

The identity of the second victim was unknown at the time of filing this report.

Olarinde Famous-Cole, spokesman of the Lagos state police command, confirmed that there was an outbreak of violence in the area.

However, at ward G in Oriade local council development area (LCDA) of Lagos, Segun Lawson emerged winner of the primary election, polling 18 votes to defeat Ramon Aladega and Saidi Ayinde who got a vote each.

Lawson expressed joy at his election and thanked members of the party for the confidence reposed him.

“This is victory for the party and all the people of the ward,” he said.

“I thank party members for the confidence in me and I promise not disappoint them.”