‘DSS to hand over 82 freed Chibok girls to Women ministry’

The Department of State Services will hand over 82 Chibok girls recently rescued by the Federal Government to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs on Tuesday, Punch reports.

According to the newspaper, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Monday.

Mohammed said the girls were made to undergo several medical tests and treatment under the custody of the DSS.

Mohammed said the girls would be handed over to the Women affairs ministry at the Woman Development Centre, Abuja for proper rehabilitation.

He said, “The 82 girls went through medical and mental tests. Some had bullet wounds and their treatment took longer. Now, they have completed all medical procedures and will be handed over to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“The girls will be taken to a new facility. The old one was basically a medical facility because the purpose was just to examine them and treat them. So, any of them that needs further treatment can continue at the new facility.”

About 103 of the 219 Chibok girls abducted from their school in 2014 have been rescued while 113 are still missing.