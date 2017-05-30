I will soon sign the 2017 budget into law – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has hinted that the 2017 budget will soon be signed.

He gave the hint in his nationwide broadcast commemorating the country’s Democracy Day and the second anniversary of the present administration on Monday.

He said the implementation of the 2017 budget would help the ongoing economic recovery.

Osinbajo had stated, “And the implementation of our 2017 budget, which will soon be signed into law, will bring added impetus to our ongoing economic recovery.”

The National Assembly had penultimate Friday transmitted the details of the budget to Osinbajo.

