“Be very careful”, Wyclef Jean warns celebs to refrain from politics

In order not to end up like Kathy Griffin, Wyclef Jean advises celebrities not to delve into issues they don’t understand, especially as people misinterpret statements a lot.

“If you’re the celebrity that’s speaking based on emotion, you don’t know what policy you’re talking about, they’re going to take that sound bite and make a whole movie out of it,” Jean said, speaking to Politico.

“So, I encourage every celebrity … let’s be as smart as [Jimmy] Kimmel.”

He said as much as he wants to support Trump, he says that for, “someone who considers my group being Fugees, short for refugees, I find it crazy.”

“Be very careful,” Jean warned. “There’s a thing with this administration and Hollywood, where it’s like the yin and the yang.”

“The idea of you having a voice and constantly being able to express yourself, in saying, ‘I don’t agree with this,’ or ‘I agree with this,’—it’s important,” Jean said. “I feel that we’re at a time now where your voice should be louder than it’s ever been.

“We have to be careful to…not make it look like there’s a war going on with Trump supporters,” Jean said.

When asked if he would contest in the future, he simply says, “I think, in the future, I would serve in some form of public office,” Jean said, “definitely.”

