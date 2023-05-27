Celine Dion Cancels 2023 and 2024 World Tour Due to Neurological Disorder

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the talented Canadian singer, Celine Dion, has made the difficult decision to cancel her highly anticipated world tour for 2023 and 2024. The reason behind this unfortunate development is her ongoing battle with a rare neurological disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

SPS is a condition that exhibits characteristics of an autoimmune disease, causing involuntary muscle stiffness and spasms. Those affected by SPS experience fluctuating rigidity in their trunk and limbs, along with heightened sensitivity to various stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress. While a cure for SPS remains elusive, there are treatment options available, including anti-anxiety medications and muscle relaxants, which can help slow down the progression of the disorder.

In a heartfelt statement released on Friday, Celine Dion expressed her deep disappointment at having to cancel the remaining tour dates. She acknowledged the immense support from her fans and revealed that her medical team is tirelessly working to evaluate and treat her condition.

The statement read, “With a sense of tremendous disappointment, Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour today announced the cancellation of all remaining dates currently on sale for 2023 and 2024. As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing.”

The renowned artist, famous for her iconic ballad “My Heart Will Go On,” conveyed her heartfelt apologies to her loyal fans, emphasizing her commitment to recovery.

Celine stated, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

As a gesture of goodwill, Celine Dion announced that refunds would be provided for all purchased tickets, recognizing the disappointment and inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

Although fans may be disheartened by the news, it is crucial to remember the importance of prioritizing Celine’s health and well-being. While she continues to battle Stiff Person Syndrome, let us send our love and support, hoping for her eventual return to the stage. Celine’s resilience and determination are an inspiration, and we eagerly await the day when she can grace her fans with her extraordinary talent once again.