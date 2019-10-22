Check out the nominees list for the Prestige Nigeria Education Awards 2019 (#PNEA3.0)

The organizers of the Prestige Nigeria Education Awards (PNEA) have announced the nominees for the 2019 edition of the awards which is themed “Creative Disruption” and called on the general public to start voting for the deserving candidates in various award categories.

It is time to celebrate and appreciate schools, individuals, organizations, institutions and brands that have through diligence, commitment and hard work achieved a feat worthy of reward and/or has contributed to the development of Education in Nigeria.

Debo Olowu, the Project Director and founder of Prestige Nigeria Education Awards, stated that there are new changes to the way the awards categories are structured this year.

“This year, we separated the award categories into academic and non-academic categories. We believe education goes beyond the four walls of learning and it is everybody’s business because the state of a nation’s education is the reflection of the nation’s future. Education is critical in ensuring any nation’s success.”

Debo said the educational sector is the bedrock of the Nigerian economy and a salient industry servicing every sector. He added that the prestige awards is a call for us to treasure, bestow honor and recognition to bring about vibrancy, advancement and a spirit of competition to our educational sector by recognizing and rewarding those doing well in and for this sector. He said “when people are recognized for their efforts, they will also continue in their desire to excel and do more.”

Voting have started and will end on Sunday 10th of November 2019. To see the list of the nominees and vote, visit https://awards.prestigenigeria.com. The nominees profile will be available on https://edu.prestigenigeria.com

INTRODUCING IGNITE NIGERIA STUDENTS AWARDS (INSA 2019)

Debo added that as part of the new changes to 2019 prestige awards, for the first time there will be another set of awards for students and will no longer be combined with PNEA.

“The students’ version of the award is called “IGNITE NIGERIA STUDENTS AWARDS (INSA)” and it will be the biggest platform that celebrates hard work and remarkable achievement of Nigerian students in various fields. The award will cut across Primary school, secondary school and higher institution. We want students to inspire and ignite the fire in one another with their remarkable achievements and step up their games.

Ignite award categories are:

1. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION WHIZ AWARD: These awards are for students/pupils that are

innovative and technologically inclined and must have a project to show for it.

2. ART CREATIVITY AWARD: These awards are for students/pupils that are very skilful in creative art and craft.

3. SCIENCE AWARD: These awards are for students/pupils that are very good in science subjects.

4. MATHEMATICS AWARD: These awards are for students/pupils that are very good in Mathematics.

5. ENGLISH LANGUAGE AWARD: These awards are for students/pupils that are very good in English Language.

6. STAR STUDENT AWARD: This award is for student/pupil that is well known by virtue of his/her

achievements in movies, music, etc and still remain in school to further his/her education in spite of stardom.

7. STUDENT OF THE YEAR AWARD: These awards are for students/pupils that are inspiration and role model to other students by reason of their hard work and remarkable achievement in academics and social activities. Such student must be known to be well behaved in the school, create a balance between academics and social activities, holds a leadership position in the school and must have won laurels for the school.

HOW TO NOMINATE FOR IGNITE AWARDS

Every nomination must come through the school. Winners will emerge from primary, JSS and SSS classes in each of the award categories.

A) TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION WHIZ AWARD & ART CREATIVITY AWARD

To nominate your student/pupil for these two award categories follow the following steps:

1. Visit awards.prestigenigeria.com, click Nominate for Ignite Awards and fill the nomination form

2. Take a video of your student/pupil explaining his/her work and Upload it using the following haghtags; #IgniteNigeriaStudentsAward, #INSA1.0, #PrestigeNigeriaEducationAwards #PNEA3.0 on your school Instagram handle, share on your school Facebook and Twitter page and follow us @prestigenigeriaeducationaward, @ignitestudentsaward on Instagram and @prestigeNig on Twitter and so we can see the videos and also connect with your school on social media. The text accompanying the video must carry the name of the student/pupil. You can only nominate maximum of two (2) students for each category.

B) SCIENCE AWARD, MATHEMATICS AWARD and ENGLISH LANGUAGE AWARD

The winners of these categories will be determined by their performance in the Battle of Brains competition which will take place on Saturday 9th November 2019 at Yaba College of Technology. Visit https://awards.prestigenigeria.com to register your students for the competition or call 08020511863, 08066698095.