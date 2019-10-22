The ‘Do It Afraid’ Conference is back with another edition next month

The annual “Do It Afraid™” conference organized by Omilola Oshikoya International is a wealth creation event focused on the psychology of an entrepreneur. The goal is to inspire millennials to fulfil their dreams, visions, and purposes by overcoming fear. The conference is intentionally focused on business-minded individuals who out of fear, lack the will and conviction to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Our overall objective is to create more businesses which will aid economic diversification and create more jobs to reduce the poverty gap in Nigeria.

The theme for the 2019 conference is “Endless Ocean” which reflects the endless ocean of wealth and wealth creation opportunities in Nigeria. This theme is highly strategic because amidst the challenges that exist, there are endless possibilities that lie within the chaos – being intentional about creating solutions to problems and adding value ultimately leads to a wealth creation. The burgeoning youth population that needs to be healthy, trained and equipped, presents opportunities through solutions in the healthcare and education sector to build the human capital required to develop our nation.

The need for technology to create platforms and solutions that will improve the quality of life that will drive competition. The manufacturing value-chain needs to be developed to create storage, processing, and transport opportunities, and natural resources must be mined and processed to create valuable products amongst others. We, therefore, invite you to take a dive in the endless ocean to be part of the journey to a New Nigeria.

The conference is organized not just to inspire individuals to fulfil their dreams but to also encourage them in the process especially in a tough economic terrain. Successful individuals in different fields who are thriving in their respective industries will be sharing their individual stories and journey to success

We will have real conversations and attend to deep seated questions that will spark meaningful engagements

Our Panelists include; Ego Boyo (Managing Director, Temple Productions Ltd – Dramatic Arts/Motion Picture); Doubara Abolarin (Creative Director & Founder, Zivanora Ltd – Metal Smith), Olawale Ayilara (Founder & CEO Landwey Investment Ltd – Real Estate), Nere Teriba (Founder & Vice-Chairman, Kian Smith Trade & Co. – Mining), Dr. Itunu Akinware (General Manager, Medbury Medical Services – Healthcare) and Eno Essien (Founder & CEO, Rheytrak Ltd – Auto tech).

The panel session will be moderated by Omotayo Adeola (Talk Show Host, Heart of the Matter), There is a Money Talk Session sponsored by www.wofin.org. Panelists include: Tale Alimi (CEO of Tale Alimi Global); Business Scale Expert, Senami Johnson (Head of Meristem Capital); Abiola Adediran (CEO of Midridge International); Business Structure Expert Sola Adesakin (CEO of Smart Stewards Academy). The Money Talk Session will be moderated by Tolu Dima-Okojie (Founder, Money Map Academy).

The Do it AfraidTM Entrepreneurs Segment of the conference will profile four (4) entrepreneurs who have been directly impacted by the Do It AfraidTM Initiative to share their stories. They include; Adedamola Ladejobi (CEO/Founder AskDamz Wellness Institute); Jesse Osiobe (CEO, Famkart Foods); Ejiro Ogumor (Founder, Anaborhi Nigeria) and Kanyin Adio-Moses (Founder/Head Coach Etiquette By Kanyin)

The Convener/Visionary is Africa’s Wealth Connoisseur, Omilola Oshikoya while the Master of Ceremony is Enifome.

Date: Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 Time: 2pm Venue: Glitz Event Centre. Plot 2, Blk 2, Okunde Blue Water Scheme Off Remi Olowude Street Lekki 2nd Round About, Lagos.

Admission: Free but registration is required. Register here: https://diaconference2019.eventbrite.com

For sponsorship, partnership and exhibition, please contact

Victor on 07037609790; Motunrayo on 08032202406. Email [email protected]; [email protected] Instagram @omilolaoshikoya @doitafraidacademy @wofin_org Website : www.ooigroup.org www.wofin.org