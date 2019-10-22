Art connoisseurs discuss the need to project art as the new alternative asset

Enwonwu

Art enthusiasts gathered at the Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga Centre for the second edition of the ‘Point of View’, organised by the Ben Enwonwu Foundation which held on the 17th of October, 2019  to discuss the need to project art as the new alternative asset which would make Nigeria more profitable while providing a deeper understanding of the appraising of art holdings for liquidation and of using art as collateral for lending transactions.

The event which saw an array of guests such as art connoisseurs, lovers, curators, students, artists, teachers and enthusiasts, began with an address by Charles Courdent, the Director of the Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga Centre who welcomed guests to the centre and expressed a desire to build more relationships with the art world.

Leading the presentations at the event was Bola Asiru, Principal, MasterCard Advisor Business, who spoke in earnest about the need to see art as an asset to the African Economy. He expressed his appreciation for the organisers of the show led by Oliver Enwonwu, saying that “There is a need for this platform as Nigeria does not have enough collections of art from some of our renowned artist which is not good for us as a nation”.

Also speaking at the event was Tayo Fagbule, Chairman Editorial Board BusinessDay who enlightened the audience about Data Driven Valuation and the need to have extensive data on Art.

A panel session led by Dapo Adeniyi, Publisher, Position Magazine, with Prince Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon, Kavita Chelleram, CEO, Arthouse Contemporary; John Opubor, Coronation Capital, Prof. Koyinsola Ajayi represented by Ephraim Ajijola as panellists discussed the need to invest successfully in the art market, especially with the right knowledge about the market.

‘The Point of View’ ended with an appreciation note and closing remarks by Oliver Enwonwu, Executive Director of the Ben Enwonwu Foundation who thanked the sponsors and partners of the event led by Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga Centre, The Society of Nigerian Artists, Jackson Etti & Edu, Lagos Paris Art, Hundids, Connect Nigeria, The Sole Adventurer, Ono Bello, WildFlower PR, ArtyRama, Mydrim Gallery, Omenka and Red Door Gallery. He also encouraged the attendees to find a way to value and appreciate art as it was the next big thing in Nigeria.

The next edition of ‘The Point of View’ by the Ben Enwownwu Foundation will hold on November 4, 2019 at the Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga centre.

 

