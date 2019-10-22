Fresh off hosting the headies, Nancy Isime is getting her own daytime show

Nancy Isime

Did you watch the Headies last weekend? Then you would have been as surprised as to find out that Nancy Isime, the OAP and presenter was hosting the show alongside rapper Reminisce. Both have had great years in film, with Nancy proving herself as a leading lady and Reminisce stealing the show in Kemi Adetiba’s career defining King Of Boys.  One of them might have been newsworthy, but the pairing had everyone talking.

Did they do a good job as hosts of the awards?

Not really. It was clear both Nancy and Reminisce were nervous, and that nervousness played out as very obvious tics. Nancy kept raising her voice at the audience in a bid to get their attention and even fumbled through a number of announcements. In light of that, its hard to not worry a little for her new daytime talk show, The Nancy Isime Show, which was recently announced via IG press release and is slated to premiere on AIT, Hip TV and African Magic Urban. From the early trailer that accompanied the press release, the Nancy Isime show is going to have a vox pop segment (which is never a good idea unless your Ellen) and veers content wise towards light and airy topics with ‘fun’ guests. The design of the set suggests a significant amount of money is being pumped into the show.

 

Does Daytime need another celebrity show? Nancy Isime will try to answer that in the coming weeks.

