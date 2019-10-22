Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Forget about everything they taught you in school ,if you don’t hustle you will suffer and Almighty Formular wouldn’t save you! — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) October 22, 2019

Dear Singles,

Stop saying ‘God when?’ if you ain’t: —shooting shots

—replying dms

—going out

—sweetcoating conversations

—& accommodating people Stop stressing God when you obviously not playing your part. — BrezzIsLife (@jayythedope) October 22, 2019

Guys actually think they are the only ones that can use “I’ve told my mum about u” line better, Girls do it better now fam. Check my header. >>>> — Your Ex 🕺 (@harryolah) October 22, 2019

Perfect example of Oral contraception: Guy: Let’s have sex. Girl: No. — Abba T Makama (@abbaTmakama) October 22, 2019

Please what does the MC in MC oluomo stand for? — Tolúlọpẹ́ (@tolusaba) October 22, 2019