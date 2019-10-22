The YNaija Cover – 22nd October

Social media went into a frenzy today when Abuja based music entrepreneur Faruk Adamu accused South Africa retail outlet, Shoprite, of copyright infringement. He also accused the Nigerian Copyright Commission, NCC, of alleged failure to investigate and compel the management of Shoprite to pay him his 60 per cent rights to a jingle he made for the company.
