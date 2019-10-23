5 Things that Should Matter Today: South Africans have resumed xenophobic attack on Nigerians

Nigerians living in Mpumalanga province of South Africa have been subjected to another attack by South Africans in renewed xenophobic violence.

Information on the attack is still sketchy at the time of writing this report, but it was gathered that the leadership of Nigerian Citizens In South Africa (NICASA) and Nigeria’s Consular General to South Africa are already on their way to Witbank in Mpumalanga province to get firsthand information on the xenophobic attack. The fresh wave of xenophobic violence came weeks after President Buhari visited the country, calling for protection of Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in the country.

A Lagos court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of three properties belonging to Kola Aluko worth N6.42bn

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, October 22nd ordered the temporary forfeiture of some landed properties valued at N6.42bn belonging to Kola Aluko, a close associate of former Minister of Petroleum Recources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

FG says Abacha’s loot was spent on lifting Nigerians out of poverty

President Muhammadu Buhari’s special adviser on Social Investments, Maryam Uwais has disclosed that General Sani Abacha’s loot which was recently recovered was spent on lifting on lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

Check out the official trailer for ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’

Mercy Eke has gotten another major endorsement deal with Moet Hennessey