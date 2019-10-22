5 Things that Should Matter Today: Lai Mohammed still insists that Boko Haram has been technically defeated

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that he still stands by his 2015 claim of Boko Haram being technically defeated. Lai Mohammed who spoke during a working visit to the new corporate headquarters of “The Sun” Newspaper in Lagos on Monday October 21, said that what Nigeria is currently fighting is global terrorism where you have the ISIS, ISWAP and Al-qaeda all working together.

Lupita Nyong’o’s debut children’s book ‘Sulwe’ has arrived

Lupita Nyong’o has released a children’s book to help kids be comfortable in the skin that they’re in. According to the book’s description, Sulwe has skin the color of midnight. She is darker than everyone in her family. She is darker than anyone in her school. Sulwe just wants to be beautiful and bright, like her mother and sister. Then a magical journey in the night sky opens her eyes and changes everything.

FG orders suspension of USSD Service Charge

The federal government has ordered the suspension of the proposed increase in supplementary service data (USSD) channels to access banking services.

According to Guardian, some telecommunications network service providers had sent notices to their subscribers that with effect from Monday, USSD will attract extra charges.

”The Living In Bondage” sequel is set to hold a lavish premiere

I have had my gripes with the Living In Bondage sequel, and, according to Bella Naija, there will be a lavish premiere on November 2.

The Nancy Isime show. Anyone ready?