Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Congratulations to those of you that will be getting married this Saturday or got married this year.

The rest of us Aluta continua. — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) October 18, 2019

My favorite thing ever is laughing so hard, you get to the point it starts choking you and you can’t even speak or breathe and you’re just there smacking the table😂😂😂 — valking♔ (@_valkiing) October 18, 2019

Nobody can identify a girl that likes you faster than another girl that likes you. — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) October 18, 2019

This Farouq guy got green light from the innoson board and suddenly everybody remembers they can make design for innoson. Nigerians 🤦🏽‍♀️ — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) October 18, 2019

How my week goes: moooooooooooooonday

tuuuuuuuesday

weeeeeeednesday

thuuuursday

friday

weekend — 𝙖𝙙𝙚𝘿𝘼𝙈𝙊𝙇𝘼™ (@da_moxy) October 18, 2019