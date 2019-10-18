The YNaija Cover – 18th October

The biggest story on social media today was graphic designer Farouq making a design logo for car company Innoson Vehicles. Just after the company contacted Farouq on Twitter, saying they were pleased by the logo and would like a meeting with him, other graphic designers bombarded the Innoson Twitter account with logos they have made, and that’s why it makes our Cover story for today.

5 Things that Should Matter Today: YCee and Kizz Daniel are proving artistes need entertainment lawyers before signing contracts

Bernard Dayo October 17, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 17th October

First Lady Aisha Buhari has apologised to her children, family members and the public for the embarrassment caused by the ...

Bernard Dayo October 16, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 16th October

In a bid to curb leakages and ensure efficiency in the management of resources of government, President Muhammadu Buhari has ...

Bernard Dayo October 15, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 15th October

Nigerians on Tuesday berated the National Identity Management Commission over its decision to charge for the replacement and renewal of ...

Bernard Dayo October 14, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 14th October

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has finally declared a state of emergency on various dilapidated highways and roads in Lagos. And that’s ...

Bernard Dayo October 14, 2019

The YNaija Cover – Sports Special

A bright and entertaining friendly at Singapore’s National Stadium ended all square as Brazil and Nigeria played out a 1-1 ...

Bernard Dayo October 12, 2019

The YNaija Cover – Saturday Special

