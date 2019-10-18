The YNaija Cover – 18th October

The biggest story on social media today was graphic designer Farouq making a design logo for car company Innoson Vehicles. Just after the company contacted Farouq on Twitter, saying they were pleased by the logo and would like a meeting with him, other graphic designers bombarded the Innoson Twitter account with logos they have made, and that’s why it makes our Cover story for today.
