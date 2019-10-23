Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their fuuny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Anyone else smile at old people just to show you’re one of the good ones? — Famez Venom 👊🏽 (@Famez_vv) October 23, 2019

I really hate how Instagram is so captivating. You go on the app just to check out a post and next thing you know you’ve watch 20 videos, liked 45 pictures and you’re scrolling to find more contents — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) October 23, 2019

It’s funny how some guys comfort other people’s Girlfriends but fail to notice that theirs ain’t happy. — Kelechi † (@_igwilo) October 23, 2019

I bought condom from the pharmacy and the man that sold it to me is the father of the girl I wanna use it on. I felt bad and told him to keep the change.

💀💀💀💀 — TweetingFingers👐🏼 (@Headking_) October 23, 2019

I don’t know why people are scared of speaking in exam Hall, when some questions says “Discuss”😹😂😂 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) October 23, 2019