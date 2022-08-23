Chomzy becomes the first Level-up female HoH, appoints Eloswag to be her deputy #BBNaijaS7

Chomzy, a housemate on Big Brother Naija’s seventh season, emerged as the Head of House for week five. She is the first woman to hold the position this season.

After defeating Bella in the final round, she earned the right to live with Eloswag, whom she appointed as her deputy, in the Head of House lounge for one week.

The ladies competed in a straightforward Dunkwa race during the opening round of the game.

Dunkwas had to be transferred from a stool at one end of the arena to another by each of them. In the second round, the guys also battled against one another.

All the guys were eliminated because they disregarded the rules.

Bella and Chomzy, who took the lead in the female round, advanced to the HoH Challenge’s final round.

Despite being the best performer in the female round, Daniella openly admitted that she had broken the rules unintentionally, and as a result, she was eliminated.

In the second round of the HoH Challenge, the housemates were to use candies to recreate a reference image.

Bella was the first to complete her task, but because she didn’t do it perfectly, Chomzy became the first female HOH winner.

Eloswag was chosen by Chomzy to be the deputy head of the house. They will both be living together in the HOH lounge for one week and are both immune from this week’s fake nomination eviction.

She coincidentally takes over as Head of House from Eloswag.

After Eloswag, Hermes, Adekunle, and Eloswag from the previous week, Chomzy is the Head of House for Week 5.

