Chronicles from Computer Village, Constructive Nonsense | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Hearing “I miss you” from someone you don’t miss is so awkward — Aros (@Damii_aros) August 9, 2020

So true

2.

If I really like him 200 Naira for toll gate https://t.co/jNPJPkqNmJ — Onyinye (@Iredeadunni) August 10, 2020

If I really really like him o

3.

Me every 5 seconds in computer village. https://t.co/nP1xUwGeyD — michæl➕Kïng👑 (@micolarz) August 10, 2020

“I have flash drive for you, laptop, phone case nko….Uncle..Bros…Come and buy phone charger”

4.

You people that want school to resume are acc wild lmao😭. Las las when it resumes na to cough by gate make everything scatter — YT: 𝒜 𝒯𝑜𝓊𝒸𝒽 𝒪𝒻 𝒮𝓉𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒶 ✨ (@ADoseOfStella) August 10, 2020

Ha! Why are some people like this?

5.

You can't borrow my original samsung charger and expect me not to check up on you every 30 mins. — Alex Oluwatobi (@alexlobaloba) August 10, 2020

It is the original charger we are talking about here

6.

What kind of music do witches listen to? Jazz https://t.co/LllyjdBeVE — Ìbùkúnolúwa🧚🏾‍♀️ (@_debayo) August 10, 2020

What kind of music does iron man listen to? Heavy metal

7.

Spoil me, I’m your fried rice. — Lota Chukwu Elixir (@TheLotaChukwu) August 10, 2020

Yes. Yes I am

8.

Her: See him, must be thinking of other women, scum Him: But how did Yakubu Aiyegbeni miss that goal sef? How? pic.twitter.com/bEBNEGWZeS — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) August 10, 2020

I don’t think Yakubu can ever be forgiven by Nigerians

9.

I am proud of how constructive I am with the nonsense I write during exams. — Oscar-Romero (@mroscarromero) August 10, 2020

Beautiful jargons

10.

'Let me talk to him! He will listen to me! Sukanmi, calm down. Sukanmi listen to my voice! It's me.' https://t.co/ftFMf9pD9p — mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) August 10, 2020

When he’s not the hulk