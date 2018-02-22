Chude Jideonwo and Ayobami Adebayo talk about her debut novel on the Joy Podcast

The podcast network is finally starting to come into its own in Nigeria. There are a whole constellation of podcasts dedicated to the Nigerian millennial experience, a couple of humour podcasts and a number of LGBT, tech and romance podcasts. As more podcasts come into the space, they expand our expectations of what on-demand radio should sound like today.

Chude Jideonwo has thrown his hat into the ring with his new podcast ‘The Joy Podcast’. The new show falls somewhere between the inspirational work that his new company is known for and a specific kind of exploration of human interest that podcasts like ‘This American Life’ and ‘Love Sex and Money’ and ‘Strangers’ have made famous. And his first guest for the Joy Podcast couldn’t be more charismatic.

Ayobami Adebayo shot into the limelight with her debut novel, “Stay With Me”. It was shortlisted for the Bailey’s Prize for Women’s literature and has been on some of the best lists of 2017, including a much cherished review by Michiko Kakutani. But Ayobami is an old hand in Nigerian literature, she helped started the literary magazine Saraba Mag nearly a decade ago, and helped discover a number of emerging writers in the country today.

Chude and Ayobami have great camaraderie and even though we never really get to catch our breaths, it is great start. We are curious to see who the next guest will be. Listen to this week’s episode below and visit Joy, Inc. to keep with everything else Chude is up to.