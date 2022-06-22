Chude Jideonwo, Mfon Ekpo co-host ‘Dear God We Need To Talk!’ event in Manchester, more editions to happen around the world

Human beings are vessels of emotions which could birth questions that many times need answers that are not so easy to find. This is why Chude Jideonwo, the founder of Joy Inc. and host of the #WithChude show is running an event series called ‘Dear God, We Need To Talk!’.

The event which was first held in Lagos, but has also happened in London and most recently, in Manchester is a one-day retreat questioning assumptions, considering new conclusions, and opening our hearts to God in new ways.

This edition met all the people in attendance at a state when they sought answers to all the different questions about their faith, relationships, traditions, career, and life in general that lived in their heads. Testimonies all point to the fact that they either got these answers or learnt how to get them each time the questions spring up in their subconscious. 

The Manchester edition took place on Saturday 18th of June and was co-hosted with Nigerian author and CEO of The Discovery Center, Mfon Ekpo with a remarkable number of delegates in attendance. Yet, it only marked a third of a couple of more venues at which the retreat will happen, including Frankfurt, Rome, Toronto, Maryland, and Atlanta.

Anyone can visit event.withchude.com to join the location closer to their city.

